Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

SPRINGLAKE Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Tracy Vaughan is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Marco will perform live from 11am to 2pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Steve Hill from 11am to 2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music from Smooth and Groove Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm to midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna : Live music, Rumblefish from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45pm- 11.45pm. Ten Foot Tall will play music for dancing. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Paisley Road will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by The Lazy Valentines in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.

SATURDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music from Hot Pursuit Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. Free entry, food and

drinks available to buy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music to be performed by Rock Steady in the O Bar at 8pm, with The Whiskey Brothers and the Dave Ritter Band playing from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Stoneage Romeos will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

CLUB Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Tracy Vaughan will perform live from 3pm to 7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Cliffy from 5pm to 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Cool Change will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel: Members cash draw 3pm and 4pm, free pool all day.

LATER IN THE WEEK

BROTHERS Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Country and Western Night