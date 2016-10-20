Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY
SPRINGLAKE Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.
Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.
Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Tracy Vaughan is performing from 11am in the O Bar.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Marco will perform live from 11am to 2pm.
Goodna Services Club: Live music from Steve Hill from 11am to 2pm. Free.
FRIDAY
GOODNA Services Club: Live music from Smooth and Groove Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm to midnight. Free.
Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna : Live music, Rumblefish from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45pm- 11.45pm. Ten Foot Tall will play music for dancing. Entry as per RSL policy.
Brothers Leagues Club: Paisley Road will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by The Lazy Valentines in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.
Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.
SATURDAY
GOODNA Services Club: Live music from Hot Pursuit Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.
Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. Free entry, food and
drinks available to buy.
Brothers Leagues Club: Live music to be performed by Rock Steady in the O Bar at 8pm, with The Whiskey Brothers and the Dave Ritter Band playing from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.
Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.
Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Stoneage Romeos will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.
SUNDAY
CLUB Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Tracy Vaughan will perform live from 3pm to 7pm.
Goodna Services Club: Live music from Cliffy from 5pm to 8pm.
Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Cool Change will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.
Springlake Hotel: Members cash draw 3pm and 4pm, free pool all day.
LATER IN THE WEEK
BROTHERS Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Country and Western Night