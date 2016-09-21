Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Glenn Callaghan is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Alice Anderson will perform live from 11am-2pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Terry Scottfrom 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Dave Ritter Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Brian Fraser from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Tommy Memphis will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club /Zed 28 will perform from 8pm in the O Bar followed by Sarenda in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Deep Creek Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / See Brian Fraser perform live from 1pm followed by Owen Campbell at 4pm. Free entry, food and

drinks available for purchase.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by Kaffene in the O Bar at 8pm, with Diva Demolition playing at 9.30pm in Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Red Cherries will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Greg and Laura Doolan will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from John McInnes from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Black Cat Reloaded is set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Brothers Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Club Services Ipswich/ Every Wednesday / Live music, 6.30-9.30pm