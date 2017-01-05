Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray give away 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / John Cornelius is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Bob Mildren will perform from 11am; Jeff Camilleri will perform from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday & Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free BBQ 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Grainne Duffy from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. Captain Wow will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / Ear Candy will perform from 8pm in the O Bar followed by Super Active Rock in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by Stray Fragments and Spoonbenderz in the O Bar at 8pm, with Dirty Dice playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Red Cherries will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Brent Hutchinson will perform live from 3pm - 7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Black Cats Reloaded are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Free pool all day.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Club Services Ipswich / Every Wednesday / Live music

Royal Mail Hotel Goodna / Saturday January 14th - Byron Short & The Sunset Junkies from 4pm