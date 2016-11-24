37°
Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

24th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Why not check out a live band this week?
Why not check out a live band this week? Mike Knott BUN311215BANDS7

WEDNESDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music with Michael King from 6.30pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Glenn Callaghan is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Alice Anderson will perform live from 11am-2pm, followed by Paul Anthony from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, Lazy Eye from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Ten Foot Tall will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Zed 28 will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Diva Demolition in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.

SATURDAY

GOODNA Services Club: Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. Crashing Tomorrow plays from 2pm, followed by Buzz and the Blues Band from 7pm. Free entry. Food and drinks available.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music by Indecision in the O Bar at 8pm, Sarenda from 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Simply Two . Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, Shayne Crump will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Al Gibson from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Hot Wire will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK

BROTHERS Leagues Club: Australian Pro Poker, Monday and Wednesdays.

Topics:  entertainment gig guide whatson

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Five-day guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich.

