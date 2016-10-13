Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The legendary Wickety Wak are coming to Ipswich.

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Marco is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Craig Taylor will perform live from 11am to 2pm, followed by Greg Banx from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Terry Scott from 11am to 2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Allan Cameron Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm to midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna : Live music, Jimmy Brines and Ruiins from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45pm- 11.45pm. Forest Crump Trio will play music for dancing. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: The Fonoti Brothers will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by No Standing in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club: Live music from David Lee Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. See Ellie Jane Duo, perform solo from 2pm then Transvaal Diamond Syndicate at 5pm. Free entry, food and

drinks available to buy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music to be performed by Vintage in the O Bar at 8pm,

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Kulaz will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Wickety Wak will perform live from 3pm to 7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Ian McLaren from 5pm to 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Bit by Bit will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Brothers Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Country and Western Night