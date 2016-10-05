Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Billy Guy is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Bob Mildren will perform live from 11am to 2pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Steve Hill from 11am to 2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Poco Loco Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm to midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, The Shakin Steamrollers from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45pm- 11.45pm. The Secret Agents will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Stray Fragment will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Chester in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club: Live music from High Noon Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. See The Stained Daisies perform solo from 2pm then Mojo Webb Band at 5pm. Free entry, food and

drinks available to buy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music to be performed by Caught in the Act in the O Bar at 8pm, with Zoophonic Blonde playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Smooth and Groove will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Brent Hutchinson will perform live from 3pm to 7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Garry Hudson from 5pm to 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Crisis in the Band will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel: Members cash draw 3pm and 4pm, free pool all day.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Brothers Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Every Wednesday / Live music, Country and Western Night from 6.30-9.30pm