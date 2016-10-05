28°
Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

5th Oct 2016 4:00 PM

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd: Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle.

Brothers Leagues Club: Morning Melodies, Billy Guy is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Bob Mildren will perform live from 11am to 2pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Steve Hill from 11am to 2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Poco Loco Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm to midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music, The Shakin Steamrollers from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks to buy.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich: Live music, 7.45pm- 11.45pm. The Secret Agents will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Stray Fragment will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Chester in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel: Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4pm-7pm, Jag the Joker 4pm-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club: Live music from High Noon Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna: Live music. See The Stained Daisies perform solo from 2pm then Mojo Webb Band at 5pm. Free entry, food and

drinks available to buy.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music to be performed by Caught in the Act in the O Bar at 8pm, with Zoophonic Blonde playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Smooth and Groove will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich: Live music, Brent Hutchinson will perform live from 3pm to 7pm.

Goodna Services Club: Live music from Garry Hudson from 5pm to 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club: Live music. Crisis in the Band will perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel: Members cash draw 3pm and 4pm, free pool all day.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Brothers Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Every Wednesday / Live music, Country and Western Night from 6.30-9.30pm

Gary has plenty to lose, so much to gain

Not many people have seen Ipswich man Gary Tofaenono in the past year.

Nyandeng Weiu was last seen at an address on Isabella St at aboput 9.30pm but has not been seen since.

She was last seen in Collingwood Park on Saturday

An example of some of the graffiti left behind over the long weekend.

Business owners filthy over mindless vandalism

Court date for man who allegedly threatened police

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Man, 47, charged with six counts of serious assault police

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift believes that Demi Lovato's comments were "unnecessary" after the singer slammed Taylor's squad for "tearing Katy Perry down".

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

Retro microphone on stage in restaurant. Blurred background

Five-day guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich

Spy act emerges as a top live music talent

ALL AT SEA: Dave Is A Spy's Fin Taylor, Sarah Bellamy and James Burnell.

Fin, Sarah and James talk 'Dave is a Spy'

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $499,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $529,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 $479,000...

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

Investment Opportunity within a Gated Community - Modern Townhouse

22/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $245,000

This secure modern home is ideally located in the family friendly suburb of Eastern Heights. Offering a generous sized kitchen featuring neutral tones and...

BRING YOUR BOAT AND CARAVAN OR BUILD YOUR DREAM SHED!

95 Currajong Place, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This stunning four bedroom plus study family home has been designed with the modern family in mind. It has the mandatory four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two air...

FIRST HOME, DOWN SIZEING, INVESTOR!

41 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $319,000

On offer is this four (4) bedroom low set brick home set on 807m2 block of land just a short walk to Wulkuraka's new rail station perfect for the Ipswich or...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

MOTIVATED OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL&quot;

9 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers From...

TWO SPACIOUS LEVELS !! LIVE IN ONE - RENT THE OTHER !! PRIME CBD RIM LOCATION FOR FUTURE GROWTH POTENTIAL TO RENT OR BUY WALKING DISTANCE TO IPSWICH GIRLS...

