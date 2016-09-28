29°
Whats On

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

28th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
Buzz and The Blues Band .
Buzz and The Blues Band . Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle. Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Kevin Smith is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Steve Hill will perform live from 11am-2pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Roy

Morris from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Wildcard Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, James Southwell Band from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Night Shift will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / Able Magwitch will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by The London Cartel in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 00-70s Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / See James Southwell perform solo from 2pm followed by Buzz and the Blues Band at 5pm. Free entry, food and

drinks available for purchase.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by Atmosphere in the O Bar at 8pm, with Wasabi playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Fiddle Me Please will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / BASEQ jam session from 1pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Shayne Crump will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Sean Harcourt-Bell from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Hot Rocks and the Rockettes is set to perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Brothers Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  gig guide, ipswich, live music, pulse (ipswich), whatson

Four taken to hospital after crash near school

Four taken to hospital after crash near school

UPDATE 5PM: FOUR females have been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a crash north of Ipswich this afternoon.

Ipswich pensioner wins $260K on scratchie

BIG WIN: A woman purchased a ticket at a Goodna newsagency and is now $260K richer.

Found out while waiting in the doctor's surgery

Shark warning! Ipswich to erect signs at river hot spots

BULLISH: Brisbane and Bremer rivers are full of bull sharks so warning signs are planned to go up alerting residents to the dangers.

Sharks still teeming in Brisbane, Bremer rivers

Firm told to apologise, pay back $16K to Korean backpackers

Boonah Packing Pty Ltd supplied labour to one of Australia's leading carrot producers, Scott Moffat & Co, trading as Moffatt Fresh Produce who supply carrots to major supermarket chains like Woolworths and Aldi.

Boonah business caught ripping off foreign workers

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Buzz and The Blues Band .

What's on

Latest deals and offers

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in a viral video promoting Sydney's upcoming Graphic Festival.

  • TV

  • 28th Sep 2016 5:30 PM

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Buzz and The Blues Band .

What's on

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

5 Things to do these school holidays

Lake Somerset is a great place to visit these holidays, with a range of activities

What's on in Ipswich

Spacious Hi Set

114 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $259,000

WOW!!! This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

FINISH THE DREAM!

60 Duncan Drive, Aratula 4309

House 5 3 3 $489,000

Seize the opportunity of a lifetime and swoop in on this magnificent dream home which is so near to completion. Positioned in the picturesque setting of the Scenic...

SOLID LOWSET BRICK - IN CONVENIENT POSITION

8 Charles Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Taking full advantage of an ultra - convenient location, this neatly presented, solid loweset Bundamba residence is a combination of position and value for money.

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers $390,000

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

1118SQM OUTSTANDING LOCATION - WALK TO RAIL &amp; ZONED FOR UNITS

130B Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $239,000 neg

COMFORTABLE TWO BEDROOM HOME PRIVATE & QUIET 1118sqm - ZONED CHARACTER MIXED DENSITY This affordable and very functional two bedroom home sits privately tucked...

Modern &amp; Trendy – This is Something Really Special!!!

13 Victory Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 3 $359,000

This stunning & fully renovated family home is sure to grab your attention. Compare it to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the...

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

POSITION! POSITION! EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

3/13 Thomas Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 1 1 $120,000

Currently rented for $215 can be increased. Most units in the complex rent for $235, body corp $654 a quarter and rates $414 per quarter. Great investment...

TOP PRESENTATION

58 Penrose Circuit, Redbank Plains 4301

Apartment 3 1 2 $350000 neg.

This low maintenance property has everything you need. Some of the features include a huge kitchen and airy dining area with cathedral ceilings. There are three...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets

Another Ripley development

THE ENTRANCE: An overview of the last planned development for the fast growing Ripley area.

85 more home lots released

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.