Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Buzz and The Blues Band .

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Thirsty Thursdays Free pool and sausage sizzle. Bikini waitresses from 4-7pm. Registration at 6pm to play poker.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Kevin Smith is performing from 11am in the O Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Steve Hill will perform live from 11am-2pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Roy

Morris from 11am-2pm. Free.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Wildcard Band in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight. Free.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, James Southwell Band from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, 7.45-11.45pm. Night Shift will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club / Able Magwitch will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by The London Cartel in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 00-70s Band on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / See James Southwell perform solo from 2pm followed by Buzz and the Blues Band at 5pm. Free entry, food and

drinks available for purchase.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music to be performed by Atmosphere in the O Bar at 8pm, with Wasabi playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Southern Cross Poker tournament. Free to enter with cash prizes to be won. Registration is at 6pm with the game starting at 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Fiddle Me Please will play music. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / BASEQ jam session from 1pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Shayne Crump will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from Sean Harcourt-Bell from 5-8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Hot Rocks and the Rockettes is set to perform from 2pm in the OBar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER IN THE WEEK

Brothers Leagues Club / Australian Pro Poker / Monday and Wednesdays from 6pm.