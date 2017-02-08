Your chance to explore the RAAF base

WANT to get closer to the action?

The RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre will open its doors on Sunday, February 19 between 9am and 3pm.

And if you're planning to check it out, be careful not to dawdle; public open day queues can sometimes be long.

The easiest and fastest way to access the Base on our open days is to have your application ready to go.

Take the time to read the included information on the form to make the most out of your visit.

The centre opened in June 2011 and has a range of displays.

Among the collection is a Second World War Boston Bomber, a Vietnam-era Canberra bomber, Caribou airlifter, Sabre and Mirage fighter jets, F-111s, a Pilatus Porter, Macchi, Sioux and Iroquois helicopters.

For car lovers with a passion for history, there is even an immaculate WWII Jeep.

Don't forget your loose change for coffee, raffle tickets and a sausage sizzle.

Smoking is prohibited throughout the Centre precinct.

Visit the RAAF

What: Open Day

When: Sunday, February 19

Time: Between 9am and 3pm

What you need to know: Visitors need to fill out a form before entering the base. Download it from www.raafamberley

heritage.gov.au