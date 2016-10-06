Young star has a cure for what ayls you

AFTER wowing audiences with her new release 'Like The Other Kids', AYLA is headed to Ipswich's Studio 188 this Friday night.

AYLA is earning plenty of praise, not just for her live shows, but also her previous recordings, including her breakthrough single 'Wish I Was'.

While AYLA has played plenty of shows supporting acts like Kate Miller-Heidke and Husky, she has also been busy on the domestic festival circuit, including Woodford Folk Festival, The Big Pineapple Festival and also BIG SOUND 2015.

In between she has also found time to headline her own shows, and has secured a strong following, in Australia and around the world, with Italian label Ego Records signing a deal.

All told, not a bad CV for a performer who is barely 20-years-old.

Her singing is described as hitting 'smooth, gliding heights', while 'Like The Other Kids' is described as moving from stunning to anthemic, with a pounding drum motif.

Not bad for a song AYLA says was conceived while she stood at the kitchen sink in her parents' home, washing the dishes.

To experience AYLA's live performance, head down to Studio 188 Friday night, and see just how good she is.