Two young sisters' drowning "an immeasurable tragedy"

POLICE and council officers have begun examining how two very young girls were able to access their backyard swimming pool, which became the scene of the pair's drowning and an "immeasurable tragedy".

The sisters Taya Young, 4, and Patricia Young, 3, were playing in the yard in the Logan suburb of Kingston when they were somehow able to enter the pool area.

Their five-year-old brother raised the alarm, but the pair could not be saved by their parents, and paramedics later pronounced the young girls dead at the scene.



Police inspector Glenn Allen said the young girls were taken from the pool by their parents Renise and Troy and given CPR.

"The ambulance officers responded but were unable to revive them," he said.

"Obviously it's an absolute tragedy that the two of them are now gone."

Police and council officers are now inspecting the pool's fencing to see if it was up to standard at the time.

Police are also considering whether the girls used an outdoor chair or even a trampoline to break into the pool area.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Peter Brown, the grandfather of the two girls, said the parents are devastated.

"He's cut up something terrible, and she's just as bad, because she had to dive in the pool to get them out," he said.

"They'd just finished cleaning the pool to go swimming, it had regulation fencing all around it, so I don't know how they got in."

Heartbroken aunty Tamara Sengstock told Fairfax the mother-of-five was distraught but trying to hold it together so she could care for her son, and two other daughters -- an 18-month-old and a newborn.

"I can't believe you beautiful angels were taken so soon and only were 4 and 3yrs old," she wrote on Facebook.

