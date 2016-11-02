30°
VIDEO: Young magician's escape in honour of Houdini

Emma Clarke
| 2nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM

HIS mum's sigh of relief was almost as loud as the cheers from Jeffro Bennett's friends when he successfully escaped a straight jacket while blind folded under water.

Inspired by illusionist Harry Houdini and marking 90 years since his death, Jeffro escaped a straight jacket while blindfolded and weighted to the bottom of the Carole Park swimming pool on Monday night.

The 15-year-old Thagoona magician trained for years leading up to the stunt, which took him just under 60 seconds to complete.

He said the escape took a combination of physical fitness and mental strength

"I just kept in the mindset that I knew I could do it, I had to just keep saying it in my head and it's the only way I knew I could do it," he said.

"I was getting pretty nervous as I was getting strapped up, because I had all my friends there and I didn't want to disappoint them and make sure I got out of it.

"I just kept clam and kept relaxed and worked my way around it with as little movement as possible and just kept calm and in the mindset that I knew I could do it."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Despite the extensive training and safety measures in place on the day, Jeffro said his mum Kim was relieved to see him surface.

"Mum was a bit nervous but I think when she saw my head pop out of the water she understood what is was all for and all the worries were gone," he said.

Ms Bennett said her son first had to convince her to let him attempt the challenge but also convince her he was dedicated to the training.

"Being as young as he is and taking on that challenge, I'm really proud of him. When your child first asks you that they want to do that, your first reaction is no. He had to convince us as well that he's capable," she said.

"He's really committed himself to a future in magic so I think this is really what he wants to do so we'll continue to support him.

"You wonder if he is mature to handle it if there is an obstacle. Is he mature enough to get around it or will he panic? I think watching him as he progressed, we have seen that maturity come through.

"He grasped the mental strength he needed to complete the task. He can do the physical but then there is just being mentally prepared to commit himself and to follow through with the whole sequence."

With the most daring challenge of his young career met, Ms Bennett said the escape was just the beginning.

"They are talking cranes, they are talking more straight jackets so my first reaction is no but we are already in the planning stages for the next one," she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  escape artist halloween harry houdini ipswich

