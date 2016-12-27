HERE TO HELP: Rosies Friends on the Street Ipswich co-ordinator Barry Rienecker at Queens Park.

DIGNITY is the most important factor when it comes to breaking the cycle of homelessness according to Rosies Friends on the Street.

The group's Ipswich coordinator Barry Rienecker said it was services like his which provide the region's homeless with food, friendship and basic hygiene products which helped them get off the streets.

"When they become homeless people often feel angry, dirty and frustrated. We rely on donations to offer our service to help them get that dignity,” he said.

"If people don't want to get out homelessness can become the norm. Then it can become a cycle and their children see it as the norm.”

One person who is aiming to help break that cycle is photographer turned real estate agent Jason McNamara.

He has created a calendar showing Ipswich as it was years ago and as it is today.

"After viewing this series of photos you'll never look at Ipswich the same way again,” he said.

"You could never view the Ipswich Mall and not remember the lady from the 1950s walking across the road.

"The whole purpose is not to forget the past.”

Mr McNamara hopes to raise $5000.

The calendars are available from Find-A-Home Realty, Bendigo Bank in the mall, Strictly Coffee or at jasonmcnamara.com.au.