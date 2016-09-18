You should always be prepared

FOR readers who lived through Ipswich's 2011 floods it'll be no surprise that a staggering one in three of people face at least one natural disaster in their lifetime.

And after the disaster hits, sadly there's one thing most will also experience.

Regret about not being better prepared.

In Emergency Preparedness Week, Red Cross is calling on all Australians to take action before it's too late.

We want all Australians to be prepared for an emergency, whether it's as large as a bushfire, cyclone or flood, or as personal as a family crisis .

You can't get back what you've lost after an emergency.

But you can plan to protect what matters most. And that's different for everyone.

Our free guide can spare people much of the avoidable grief and trauma because we know that the better you are prepared, the better you will cope .

Download your RediPlan at: redcross.org.au/prepare

LEISA BOURNE

Qld Red Cross

