News

You know you're an Aussie when...

Georja Ryan
| 26th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS Australia Day, it would be un-Australian not to reminisce on what makes us so unique.

So here we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

You know you're an Aussie when...

- Wearing your "good shoes” means pulling on your new thongs, not your favourite worn-to-shreds pluggas.

- Board-shorts and a singlet is totally appropriate attire for most occasions.

- Having a barbie is a weekly occurrence and it's got nothing to do with a child's toy.

- You're sweating the same amount at 8pm as you were at midday.

- Your nickname ends in "o” or "azza”. Yeah, we're talking to you Robbo, Davo, Dazza, Shazza and Gazza.

- You can understand Alf Stewart's lingo on Home and Away.

- You watch Home and Away.

- You say Straya instead of Australia.

- You know that "chuck a u-ey” is actually a carefully executed driving manoeuvre.

- As a child you swung from the Hills Hoist, and as a teenager it turned into a "goon of fortune” wheel.

- You go to the hardware store for a snag.

- When singing the Angels song Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, some other words automatically follow, and it's accepted anywhere you go.

- You've had to use your shirt as a glove in summer because the steering wheel is too hot to hold.

- You own a Bonds chesty... in multiple colours.

- You find tipping a highly uncomfortable experience.

- Vegemite withdrawal is not a myth and you sneak a jar in your suitcase whenever you travel.

- You know someone with a Southern Cross tattoo, and may have one yourself.

- Your former Prime Minister is most famous for sculling a beer at the cricket

- A "ripsnorter night on the lines” is referring to a great night out fishing, not something illegal.

- You think this is a cracker of a giveaway: The ultimate fishing experience - a full-day fishing charter for you and a mate at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500. And it could be yours.

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper from this Saturday, January 28, to February 15 and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day from this Saturday to Friday, February 17, and send it to the address listed on the entry form.

One winner is guaranteed to win from our region, so enter as many times as you like!

We've also got a whopping $5000 BCF voucher up for grabs for one lucky winner across the ARM footprint. Just head HERE and fill in your details.

Plus, next Saturday (February 4), get a FREE packet of fishing lures with your paper by presenting a token (inside that day's paper) at a participating newsagent. The following Saturday (February 11) it's the same deal, but you'll get a FREE fishing ruler.

Told you it's a cracker!

All entries close on February 17 and winners of the ultimate fishing trip and the BCF voucher will be announced on February 25.

Head HERE for more information.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
You know you're an Aussie when...

You know you're an Aussie when...

HERE we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

Illegal Ipswich 'boarding houses' under investigation

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

One property was stacked with up to 40 adults

Pisasale invites Donald Trump to duck into 'great' Ipswich

DYNAMIC DUO: Paul Pisasale and Donald Trump will get together in Ipswich if the mayor gets his way (Image digitally altered).

Mayor's letter to US President the 'Trump' card to put city on map

Why rabbits are responsible for fresh produce prices

NOT CUTE: Lockyer Valley landholders are working with authorities to control pest rabbits.

Lockyer Valley farmers join forces in feral rabbit war

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

10 things to do this Australia Day

Thirsty Merc will perform live at the Racehorse Hotel on Australia Day.

Competitions for the best mullet, cane toad races, zorbing and more.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Who's going into the jungle this year?

THE hosts' lips are sealed but that doesn't stop the rest of us from speculating about the new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

&quot;IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE- SUPERB LOCATION&quot;

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Illegal Ipswich 'boarding houses' under investigation

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

One property was stacked with up to 40 adults

New food precinct pitch for Yamanto

NEIGHBOURHOOD CENTRE: An artist's impression of a new centre at Yamanto submitted to the council this month along with development plans.

A new business centre has been proposed for Yamanto.

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

$6 million upgrade for busy intersection

AVID Property Group invested $6 million in connecting its residential estate to Ipswich and Springfield.

Project includes dedicated bus bay, traffic lights and added lanes

Design tenders called for blue chip Rosewood Library

NEXT STAGE: Design tenders have been called for the new Rosewood Library.

Massive $6.5 million investment bearing fruit

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!