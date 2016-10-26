Year 12s share their top 10 ways to manage exam stress

Boonah State High School students from left, Tahlia Wilson, Tess Wimmer, Natalie Milligan and Luke Pressler cram in some last minute study leading into their final exams.

END of year exams can be one of the most stressful times in a young person's life, especially when the results determine what path they take after school.

Often teachers, parents or even older siblings will offer their wisdom, but for many 17-year-olds, it can feel like no one understands exactly what they're going through.

We chatted to the four Boonah State High School captains who are going through their end of year exams at this very moment.

Natalie Milligan, Tess Wimmer, Tahlia Wilson and Luke Presser offered their advice to fellow and future Year 12s trying to keep calm and do their best before their time at high school ends.

TOP 10 TIPS:

1. Prioritise your subjects.

Luke: "Not all subjects will count towards your OP result so find out what your strengths are and work on those."

Priorities are important when trying to manage the demands of Year 12. Thinkstock

2. Do what's due first.

Natalie: "Make a list and work out a time management plan"

3. Lie to yourself

Luke: "Start early, get a draft in to your teachers. I would say to make your deadline a week earlier than it is and then, even if you're a few days late, you'll still get your assessment in on time."

Pretend your assessments are due a week earlier than they actually are.

4. Pick a (rough) path

Luke: "Choose what you want to do after school to help narrow your focus and choose subjects in line with that goal."

5. Try not to stress about stressing.

Tess: "Often kids worry about being stressed before anything is even due."

6. Aim for balance

Tahlia: "You can't just do school work or you'll go crazy. Go to the gym, exercise and socialise."

Find balance. Make time for exercise and friends.

7. Work (less) hard for the money

Natalie: "I would say in Year 12, quit your job or majorly cut down on your hours."

Tess: "And tell your boss what's going on, if you let them know why you can't work as much they'll understand."

8. Chill

Tahlia: "As hard as it can be try to remember to enjoy your last year of school!"

Make time to enjoy your last year of school, both inside and outside the classroom.

9. Relax (when you can)

Tess: "Get sleep, it is really important."

10. Remember that there is life after school

Tahlia: "Year 12 is not the end of the world, people act like it is, but it's really not."