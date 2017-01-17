Yamanto highway project the number one priority, report

WORKS on the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek should be the highest priority in the State Government's budget, according to an independent report.

The Building Queensland Board's Infrastructure Pipeline report released this month lists the $340 million Yamanto interchange at the top of the list of the highest priority proposals which includes 20 building projects across the state.

The Cunningham Highway Yamanto Interchange to Ebenezer Creek proposal involves strategic upgrades to a 4.75 kilometre section of the Cunningham Hwy between Warwick Rd at Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, to the south west of Ipswich.

The $740 million Southern Queensland Correctional Precinct at Gatton was listed as the 13th priority.

The need came as the capacity of the state's male high-security facilities is constrained after a period of high growth in the prisoner population, according to the report.

Building Queensland Board chair Alan Millhouse said the Infrastructure Pipeline provided the government with independent advice in the infrastructure proposals that best meet the needs of the state.

"It is a clear, transparent pipeline that looks across a broad range of sectors to help guide sensible investment of public monies," he said.

"Despite our infancy, Building Queensland has already had a significant influence on the infrastructure investment decisions of the Queensland Government.

"With the release of the first Pipeline in June 2016, three of the four proposals recommended for government consideration now have a funding commitment."

Mr Millhouse said the pipeline would continue to be refined to make sure it met the needs of stakeholders.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad said the release of the second Infrastructure Pipeline Report demonstrated the need for transparency and efficiency in infrastructure delivery.

"We know that building infrastructure is integral to delivering jobs and growing productivity across Queensland," Ms Trad said.

"The pipeline allows the Government to make informed decisions about which projects to investigate further and which projects to fund.

"Building Queensland's arm's length expert advice provides confidence that public money is being spent wisely."