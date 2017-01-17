34°
News

Yamanto highway project the number one priority, report

Emma Clarke
| 17th Jan 2017 11:00 AM Updated: 12:03 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORKS on the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek should be the highest priority in the State Government's budget, according to an independent report.

The Building Queensland Board's Infrastructure Pipeline report released this month lists the $340 million Yamanto interchange at the top of the list of the highest priority proposals which includes 20 building projects across the state.

The Cunningham Highway Yamanto Interchange to Ebenezer Creek proposal involves strategic upgrades to a 4.75 kilometre section of the Cunningham Hwy between Warwick Rd at Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, to the south west of Ipswich.

The Building Queensland Board's Infrastructure Pipeline report released this month lists the $340 million Yamanto interchange at the top of the list which includes 20 building projects across the state.
The Building Queensland Board's Infrastructure Pipeline report released this month lists the $340 million Yamanto interchange at the top of the list which includes 20 building projects across the state. File

 

The $740 million Southern Queensland Correctional Precinct at Gatton was listed as the 13th priority.

The need came as the capacity of the state's male high-security facilities is constrained after a period of high growth in the prisoner population, according to the report.

Building Queensland Board chair Alan Millhouse said the Infrastructure Pipeline provided the government with independent advice in the infrastructure proposals that best meet the needs of the state.

"It is a clear, transparent pipeline that looks across a broad range of sectors to help guide sensible investment of public monies," he said.

"Despite our infancy, Building Queensland has already had a significant influence on the infrastructure investment decisions of the Queensland Government.

"With the release of the first Pipeline in June 2016, three of the four proposals recommended for government consideration now have a funding commitment."

Mr Millhouse said the pipeline would continue to be refined to make sure it met the needs of stakeholders.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad said the release of the second Infrastructure Pipeline Report demonstrated the need for transparency and efficiency in infrastructure delivery.

"We know that building infrastructure is integral to delivering jobs and growing productivity across Queensland," Ms Trad said.

"The pipeline allows the Government to make informed decisions about which projects to investigate further and which projects to fund.

"Building Queensland's arm's length expert advice provides confidence that public money is being spent wisely."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cunningham hwy jackie trad southern queensland correctional centre state government

'Nardya will not be going home'

'Nardya will not be going home'

A DYING Brisbane woman is using her final days to promote the importance of organ donation.

Wet weekend won't offer respite from heat wave

STORMY WEATHER: A map of Queensland showing rainfall totals for the last seven days. Between 80 and 90mms was recorded as falling across Ipswich in one hour during Sunday's deluge.

A maximum of 34 is forecast today, before a high of 38 tomorrow

SHARK! Tully warns of dangers lurking in Brisbane River

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the sign reminded river users of the presence of sharks in the river.

"Many are unaware there is a proliferation of bull sharks."

'Negativity' in ratepayers group divides members

WRONG DIRECTION?: Members have left an association. headed by Jim Dodrill, saying the group has lost its way.

Two quit Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association Inc

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

9 things to do this weekend

IT'S ON: Help raise funds for cancer research this weekend at the Ipswich Turf Club. The Shearer Tackles Cancer pig races will still be conducted in the Beer Garden from 12pm.

From music and markets to hiking and swimming, Ipswich has it all

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard

ACTRESS is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

O.J. Simpson

NEW documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence".

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 $479,000...

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

Brand New - 8 Shops / Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * 1,468m2 commercial block with 2 road frontage * Fronting main street...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

Motivated Retiree Ready For the Move!!

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

Break the Rental Cycle

50 Cemetery Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $220,000

With the property market gaining momentum is it time to break the rental cycle and get into the market without breaking the budget?? The answer to the question is...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

WARNING: Builders, clean up "unsightly sites"

Councillor Ireland at a messy building site.

Failure to do so could see builders slapped with fines.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!