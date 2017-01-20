Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

THE opening of the new Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall will not happen until at least the end of January or February as roadworks around the site take place over the next 10 days.

Those works, to be done by PentaCon after being engaged by Bosfield Group, are expected to start today and be completed by January 27.

Back in December Hungry Jack's marketing manager Rachel Korbel had told the QT the Brassall restaurant would open that month.

But public safety and community access issues needed to be resolved and seven outstanding conditions of the development approval met.

As the site is on a state-controlled road , Hungry Jack's needed to obtain the appropriate Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) permits to operate within the state-controlled road corridor.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden told that DTMR had been "working with the developer and contractor to ensure all TMR's requirements are met".

As of yesterday just one i had to be dotted and one t crossed for the works to start, which are expected to commence today. The roadworks, on Pine Mountain Rd, will ensure Hungry Jack's complies with their development approval for the access turn lane into the new restaurant.

The works will take place on weekdays from 7am until 5pm and will include the construction of a new 3m wide turn lane into the site with an asphalt pavement, the removal of the existing footpath and creation of new footpath entry to the site.

Landscaping and extension of the existing central median island and safety fence will also occur. Changed traffic conditions may include lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits through the work site.