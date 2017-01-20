36°
Business

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Joel Gould
| 20th Jan 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 10:02 AM
Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.
Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE opening of the new Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall will not happen until at least the end of January or February as roadworks around the site take place over the next 10 days.

Those works, to be done by PentaCon after being engaged by Bosfield Group, are expected to start today and be completed by January 27.

Back in December Hungry Jack's marketing manager Rachel Korbel had told the QT the Brassall restaurant would open that month.

But public safety and community access issues needed to be resolved and seven outstanding conditions of the development approval met.

As the site is on a state-controlled road , Hungry Jack's needed to obtain the appropriate Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) permits to operate within the state-controlled road corridor.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden told that DTMR had been "working with the developer and contractor to ensure all TMR's requirements are met".

As of yesterday just one i had to be dotted and one t crossed for the works to start, which are expected to commence today. The roadworks, on Pine Mountain Rd, will ensure Hungry Jack's complies with their development approval for the access turn lane into the new restaurant.

The works will take place on weekdays from 7am until 5pm and will include the construction of a new 3m wide turn lane into the site with an asphalt pavement, the removal of the existing footpath and creation of new footpath entry to the site.

Landscaping and extension of the existing central median island and safety fence will also occur. Changed traffic conditions may include lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits through the work site.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brassall development food hungry jacks

One dead as car drives into pedestrians in Melbourne

One dead as car drives into pedestrians in Melbourne

POLICE are chasing a rogue car which has driven erratically through the Melbourne CBD.

Dangerous trail bike antics spark safety concerns

Police are looking for details regarding the use of off-road trail bikes in the Raceview, Eastern Heights and Flinders View areas.

Police looking for information about riders in Raceview area

'Not cute': new calicivirus weapon in feral rabbit war

NOT CUTE: Somerset Regional Council is working with authorities to control pest rabbits.

Somerset Council tackling pest bunnies before a potential outbreak

Telstra, Optus customers at risk, says "ethical hacker"

File

'Digital doors' allow access to personal files, photos

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

DESPITE playing Eve Moneypenny in the 007 films, Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond.

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living and air conditioned...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

Ipswich residents will have to wait for their Whoppers

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!