Work to improve flood mitigation

Somerset Dam will undergo a minor upgrade in an effort to improve safety and flood mitigation.

The upgrade is part of the Seqwater's Dam Improvement Program and will involve constructing a parapet or wave wall on the dam's breezeway.

It will involve filling in the bays along the breezeway on the upper reaches of the dam with concrete to construct a wave wall.

Seqwater Acting CEO Jim Pruss said the minor upgrade was a common way of increasing a dam's flood mitigation capacity and safety and was similar to the design at Wivenhoe Dam.

