Work to begin for replacement Barrett Adolescent Centre

Queensland teenager Caitlin Wilkinson Whiticker. Caitlin's death prompted a Commission of Inquiry into the closure of a youth mental health facility, Barrett Adolescent Psychiatric Centre.

A NEW bed-based treatment centre to replace the closed Barrett Adolescent Centre will be announced later today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke in Parliament this morning about the closure of the Barrett Adolescent Centre and said she and Health Minister Cameron Dick would today announce the government's next steps in delivering a new facility.

She said construction of a new bed-based extended treatment and rehabilitation facility should start by the end of next year.

Earlier this year, a Commission of Inquiry into the closure of the Barrett Adolescent Centre found the former LNP government decided to close the facility without a replacement, despite expert recommendations.

The centre cared for young people with severe and complex mental health conditions.

In the year following the centre's closure, three former patients committed suicide.

