32°
News

Woolies announces closure of Ipswich store

Helen Spelitis
| 26th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE last major tenant of the Ipswich CBD has pulled the plug.

For years there has been talk about Woolworths in the mall closing down - now the supermarket giant has confirmed the rumour mill sometimes gets it right.

The CBD store's last day of trading will be January 1, 2017.

The closure plans were revealed by Woolworths management yesterday during a meeting with the staff, many of whom were shocked by the news.

One worker, who asked not to be named, said the staff were given no indication the store would be closing ahead of the meeting.

It's the same story from workers in surrounding businesses, who said they had expressed growing concerns with Woolworths managers and had repeatedly been told the plans would be shared "in due course".

The remaining, and already struggling, businesses face six months of uncertainty between now and the demolition date for the CBD redevelopment.

Woolworths won't be re-opening after the revamp and a company spokesperson said the staff would be absorbed into other nearby stores.

"We are working closely with all our team members at this time," a spokesperson said.

"We will redeploy our CBD staff to other stores in the area, meaning all staff will continue to be employed within the Woolworths Group.

"Woolworths will continue to serve our loyal customers at our three other sites in Ipswich including Brassall, Karalee and Yamanto."

MOVING ON: Shopper and CBD resident Chris Woollett has no problem going across the river to do his groceries once Woolworths in the mall closes.
MOVING ON: Shopper and CBD resident Chris Woollett has no problem going across the river to do his groceries once Woolworths in the mall closes. Helen Spelitis

While the news has left a few councillors feeling "disappointed", there were signs the anchor tenant would likely be leaving the building.

In July Woolworths announced a plan to turn around their business, dragged down by the Masters Hardware failure.

That plan included closing 17 "underperforming" stores across the country within a year.

It's a significant blow for the remaining shop owners, just months after Lowes shut their doors because shoppers like Chris Woollett (pictured) have even less reason to visit the city centre.

Mr Woollett lives on Milford St and uses the supermarket about once a fortnight.

"There's nothing in the mall anymore," Mr Woollett said.

"I do other shopping at Riverlink anyway so I will just have to go over there instead for my groceries."

Mayor Paul Pisasale met with Woolworths executives yesterday ahead of the meeting with staff and said he very clearly expressed his disappointment the company couldn't have waited another six months.

"This won't hinder our progress and it is full steam ahead for the redevelopment, " Cr Pisasale said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich city square ipswich mall redevelopment woolworths

Woolies announces closure of Ipswich store

Woolies announces closure of Ipswich store

The last day of trading will be January 1.

Tax time has just about run its race

The ATO want to warn people against making unusual tax deductions this year.

Here are four tips for last minute tax lodgers

State steps up to tackle Swanbank's big stink

Ipswich City Council has fined Wood Mulching Industries at Swanbank $11,000 for development application breaches.

Odour detecting device to be in place by 2017

River Heart water feature damaged with dishwashing liquid

River Heart Parklands

Two men in their 30s to face court

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

This week's community billboard

Learn woodworking and crafting with the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her fellow castaways.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

19 ACRES WITH 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in Harrisville. Ideally sitting...

MASSIVE &amp; BEAUTIFUL

30 Warner Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $445,000...

This would have to be one of the largest double storey brick homes you will find in today's market. Boasting four huge bedrooms upstairs (3 with built- ins) plus a...

Absolute Perfection

4 Boettcher Ave, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000...

If you are looking for a quality lowset home in a sought after area, which represents perfection in every way, then this property is a must to see and is packed...

BEST BUY IN FLINDERS VIEW

17 Jacana Crescent, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000...

This is one of the cheapest houses that has been for sale in the sought after Jacana Estate in Flinders View for a very long time. Offering: - 4 Built in bedrooms...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

SPECTACULAR HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE INSPECTED TO FULLY COMPREHEND THE SIZE AND FEATURES ON OFFER!! TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

Cute as a Button and Must be Sold

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $219,000

This is just perfect for you to get into the market. Very neat and tidy home with separate lounge room, featuring ornate plaster ceilings and 2 large bedrooms...

Stop saying &quot;One Day&quot;

57 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 1 $319,000

That's right, now is the time to make a move toward owning your very own home. This one is beautifully presented and all the hard work has been done for you. All...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals