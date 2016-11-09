34°
Woody is a qualified Growler

9th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
FLTLT Todd "Woody" Woodford, launches an AGM-88 HARM (AUR) from an EA-18G during a live fire exercise off the coast of Pt. Mugu, Calif.
FLTLT Todd "Woody" Woodford, launches an AGM-88 HARM (AUR) from an EA-18G during a live fire exercise off the coast of Pt. Mugu, Calif. FLTLT Todd "Woody" Woodford

AIR Force's FLTLT Todd "Woody" Woodford has become the first foreign exchange officer to graduate from the Growler course at the US Navy's (USN) Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons School, HAVOC, in Nevada.

FLTLT Woodford also received the prestigious Commander Louis "Seadog" Fodor Memorial Award for his outstanding leadership within his host squadron, the USN's VAQ-135, otherwise known as the Black Ravens.

HAVOC is the airborne electronic attack (AEA) equivalent to the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School ("Topgun") and the RAAF's Air Warfare Instructor Course.

HAVOC graduates are known as Growler tactics instructors and perform duties comparable to RAAF fighter combat instructors for the EA-18G Growler. Air Force will be the only operator of the Growler apart from the USN.

WGCDR Taffie Smith, Deputy Director EA-18G Growler Transition Office at RAAF Base Amberley, said the HAVOC course had given FLTLT Woodford expertise in the airborne electronic attack mission "which is an essential part of the new Growler capability".

"HAVOC enables unprecedented access to the significant experience the USN has gained from operating various AEA aircraft over several decades," he said.

"Woody will pass this knowledge on to new Australian Growler crews by developing realistic training packages. He will also play a key role in integrating the Growler into the RAAF and wider ADF in order to achieve initial operating capability in 2018."

FLTLT Woodford will deploy again with VAQ-135 before returning to the RAAF as No. 6 Squadron's first EA-18G GTI pilot.

