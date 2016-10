A 36-year-old Springfield woman charged with attempted murder and cruelty to children arising from an incident on September 30 was granted bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, deprivation of liberty, cruelty to a child under 16 and one count of driving unlicensed.

Her matter will next be mentioned in November.