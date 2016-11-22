Woman's car smashes into guardrail

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has advised a woman involved in a car crash on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea this morning has escaped serious injury and does not require transport to hospital.

EARLIER: A WOMAN has been injured after her car crashed into a guard rail on the Warrego Hwy this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the single-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Butlers Rd at Haigslea about 10.30am.

Initial reports that a woman was trapped in the vehicle resulted in firefighters being called, however it soon emerged that the driver was not entrapped and crews left the scene.

Paramedics are assessing the woman for injuries.

Police say there are no reports of major traffic disruption at this stage.