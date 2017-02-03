Woman tells jury of alleged rape

A WOMAN has told an Ipswich jury she kicked her alleged rapist in the head before fleeing, day two of a trial heard yesterday.



Bradley Wayne Brennan allegedly raped the girl in the home he shared with his mother and allegedly raped her again in a "safe house" the girl was staying out.



In day one of a trial in Ipswich District Court on Thursday Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said Brennan attempted to rape the girl on a separate occasion but she "fought off his physical presence and punched and kicked".



In evidence the victim said she "still had my boots on and the points were really painful so I kicked him in the head".



Brennan is charged with one count of attempted rape and two counts of rape.



The trial continues.

