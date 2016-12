Three people are in hospital after a traffic crash at Eastern Heights this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the two car collision occurred just before 10am.

Paramedics attending the scene at Blackstone Rd and Whitehill Rd treated a female adult for a laceration to the arm and neck pain.

A male teen and an infant child were also treated for minor injuries.

They were later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.