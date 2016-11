A woman is in hospital after a dog bite at Redbank Plains last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the incident occurred about 8pm.

Paramedics attending the scene at Cudgee St treated a female patient who had reportedly been bitten on the leg.

She was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the second dog bite in the area in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday a child was admitted to hospital after also being bitten on the leg.