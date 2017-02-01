Woman relives 'sickening' torture at hand of estranged lover

"I SPENT a very long two hours thinking my next breath would be my last".

It is a 22-year-old woman's harrowing account of the night an estranged lover tortured, beat and held her captive in his Eastern Heights home.

"Can't you see I love you, look what you made me do," Harley George Williams shouted at the woman as he locked her in a bedroom and threatened to kill her.

The torture happened after Williams declared his love for his victim and she rejected his romantic approaches.

Drunk, Williams beat, choked, hit, kicked her in the stomach and forced the woman's head into a wall in a "sickening" two hour ordeal in January last year.

He smashed glass over her head multiple times and followed her into the shower where he continued to torture her.

Police bashed down the bathroom door at 1.30am and dragged Williams from the shower after neighbours heard her screaming.

The woman was "cowering and deeply distressed" and suffered a collapsed lung, bruising, a deep foot laceration and puncture wounds on her back.

In a victim impact statement tendered to Ipswich District Court this morning the woman told of the "absolute horror and terror but also ongoing trauma".

The woman was in court to see her attacker taken away to jail.

"She was captured through his actions, captured because she couldn't leave the house," Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said.

It was not the first time Williams, 33, had offended violently against women, his criminal history was littered with violence against women, police and an ambulance officer.

He pleaded guilty to nine offences including deprivation of liberty, torture, assault occasioning bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Defense lawyer Stephen Kissick said Williams drank four litres of wine on the night and was "grossly intoxicated".

"He is an amazingly different person having spent time in jail and not drinking," Mr Kissick said.

"Without alcohol he is a polite, quiet, unassuming and fully accepting man.

"There's obviously a switch he needs to make sure is never turned on again."

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren described the offending as "drunken, violent, degrading and terrifying".

Williams was sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment with parole eligibility in January 2018.