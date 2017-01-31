Woman jailed for driving into her own partner

IT was late on a Sunday morning in spring last year when horror unfolded on a suburban Leichhardt street.

A woman drove her car into three people who were fighting on the footpath outside a Petrie St home, mowing down and seriously injuring her own partner.

It happened after a neighbourhood dispute boiled over and Renne Gai Rowlands' partner became involved in a fight with two other people.

As he was being hit with a plank of wood, Rowlands, 37, drove her car 50m away from the scuffle and shouted at them to stop assaulting her partner.

She then accelerated towards the group, mounting the gutter and smashing into her partner and another person who were still fighting then driving further to hit another person who tried to escape the chaos.

Rowlands' partner required extensive surgical treatment and lost his spleen as a result of his injuries.

Rowlands pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court yesterday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

She sobbed and shouted as she was taken away to jail.

Her partner, dependent on a walking stick, and the father of one of her four children supported Rowlands in court.

"Three people were cleaned up by her behaviour, but she did not intend to cause grievous harm to her own partner," Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said in sentencing.

"Her conduct was purposeful in nature but overall reckless and dangerous."

He said the offending could be seen as "slightly altruistic, to scare people away" from her partner.

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said Rowlands "drove towards them with the view to scare them".

"It was an over reaction and with a tragic result for her partner," Mr Kissick said.

"She is constantly, daily and moment by moment reminded by her care for (her partner).

"She wanted to stop this bashing going on and the unfortunate event is she hits her partner and this other fellow and bumps into (a third person)".

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the offending was "quite reckless" and ended in "tragic circumstances".

"You were very lucky you didn't kill one or the other," he said.

Rowlands was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment, suspended for a period of three years after she serves four months, and disqualified from driving for three years.