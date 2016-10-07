Woman injured in two car smash

TRAFFIC is backed up in One Mile and Marburg this afternoon after two crashes which happened within 20 minutes of each other.

A woman was injured after her Mazda Tribute hit a pole as a result of a two car crash on the corner of Old Toowoomba Rd and Ernest St this afternoon.

"It was a pretty signifigant crash," a QPS spokesperson said.

She was taken to hospital after the accident, which occurred at 5.20pm.

Traffic is delayed.

Just 20 minutes later police attended a three car collision on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg.

The crash, which resulted in no injuries, forced police to close one Toowoomba-bound lane shortly after 5.40pm.

Traffic is backed up with fire crews and police still on the scene.