31°
News

Woman injured in two car smash

Anna Hartley
| 7th Oct 2016 5:54 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRAFFIC is backed up in One Mile and Marburg this afternoon after two crashes which happened within 20 minutes of each other.

A woman was injured after her Mazda Tribute hit a pole as a result of a two car crash on the corner of Old Toowoomba Rd and Ernest St this afternoon.

"It was a pretty signifigant crash," a QPS spokesperson said.

She was taken to hospital after the accident, which occurred at 5.20pm.

Traffic is delayed.

Just 20 minutes later police attended a three car collision on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg.

The crash, which resulted in no injuries, forced police to close one Toowoomba-bound lane shortly after 5.40pm.

Traffic is backed up with fire crews and police still on the scene.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  car crash, one mile

Woman injured in two car smash

Woman injured in two car smash

Two crashes in 20 minutes make for traffic chaos

Woman choked, bitten, carjacked in terrifying ordeal

Man, 38, to appear in court on several charges

Fearless skipper buzzing to play after moth, knee sagas

New Laidley captain Alex Welsh may be restricted to bowling in the revamped club competition starting on Saturday.

Welsh relives amazing weekend of cricket

Hey, was that a packet of chips being opened?

This week's entrant for our 'Caption this pic' contest.

A special mention to Colin Fretwell whose quip was the most liked

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Low flier at Archerfield

Flight Lieutenant Steve Andrews shows Australian Air Force Cadets the C130J Hercules at the Ballina Airport. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Herculean effort for Brisbane Open house

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the work of St Francis of Assisi with the annual Blessing of the Pets this Sunday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

Absolute Perfection

44 Lakeview Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

This luxury property is sure to impress any buyer with its manicured lawns and is located in a quiet street with quality homes surrounding it. As you approach you...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

HUGE house on a HUGE block = HUGE POTENTIAL!!

4 Rufous Crescent, Brookwater 4300

House 5 2 2 $650,000

Your search is finally over! This stunning property is being offered for sale for the first time... Located in the beautiful Brookwater estate, this home is...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

GREAT INVESTMENT

10 Eureka Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 1 $280,000 Neg

Situated on the high side of a cul-de-sac, this property is close to the new Fern Brooke Estate which offers new schools, new shops and the new sporting...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

Development potential

2 Sturt Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 3 $363,000

Potential for second dwelling (eg. granny flat) subject to council approvals A full length covered patio at the front and another large covered patio to the rear...

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

CUTE AND SPACIOUS ONLY $319,000NEG

8 Gumnut Grove, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 3 $319,000neg.

Brick/tile with fenced yard and very private. Other features include – 2 living areas Lounge has ceiling fan and air con. Main bedroom has en-suite, ceiling...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream