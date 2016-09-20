Woman in court for three car fatal crash

A woman appeared in court charged for a fatal traffic crash in April.

A 22-year-old woman charged following a fatal traffic crash at Peak Crossing in April appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Jade Emily Mcdonagh was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm following the traffic crash on Ipswich-Boonah Rd at 7.30am on April 8.

Three vehicles collided in the incident at Washpool, near Peak Crossing, killing a 58-year-old man from Croftby.

Four women were also taken to hospital following the crash - three of them with serious injuries.

Mcdonagh's matter will next be mentioned in October.