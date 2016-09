A woman appeared in court following a Booval car park death last November.

A WOMAN charged with manslaughter following a lengthy investigation into a fatal traffic crash at Booval last year appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Nyala Dawn Petherick Johnston, 29, was charged after a 33-year-old woman was killed by a car in the car park of a Brisbane Rd shopping centre in the afternoon of November 11, police say.

The matter will next be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court again in November.