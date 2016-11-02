Motorist in court after police officer dragged for 10m

A WOMAN charged after a policeman was dragged for 10 metres at Fairney View last week appeared in court on Monday.

Zoe Maree Dimitrov, 35, was charged with three counts of fail to stop, and one count each of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor or a drug.

It is alleged at about 2.30pm police saw a stolen Mercedes-Benz van being driven south on Wivenhoe-Somerset Rd at Split Yard Creek.

At the intersection of Fernvale Rd and Hecks Rad police deployed a tyre deflation device.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop to avoid the device and police opened the drivers door and directed the driver to get out of the vehicle.

The driver allegedly drove away causing a police officer to be dragged approximately 10 meters.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Dimitrov was not remanded in custody and will next appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court in November.