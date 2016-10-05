Woman helped boyfriend in robbery and to spend cash, court

A WOMAN who drove her boyfriend to commit an armed robbery and then helped him spend the money drinking and gambling was sent to jail in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Amber Bree Petersen, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery after a 21-year-old woman was robbed at knife point outside a Flinders View bottle shop on November 21 last year.

The court heard Petersen was a former employee of the bottle shop and had worked there until two weeks prior to the robbery.

Crown prosecutor James Marxson told the court Petersen's boyfriend was the principal offender and, when he complained about not being paid his wages, she suggested he target the bottle shop.

The court heard Petersen drove to the carpark with her boyfriend and another co-accused.

As the complainant walked to her car with the day's takings, $2267 in a pencil case, Petersen's boyfriend, dressed in black, produced the knife and demanded the cash.

The complainant also gave him $30 from her own purse. Petersen met her boyfriend later in the night where the money was counted and then spent at various hotels drinking and gambling.

"The matter is predatory and involved victimising of a young employee," Mr Marxson said.

Defence lawyer Jessica Horne said her client had been in a relationship with the principal offender since January 2015.

"She was often led or manipulated by those she was in a relationship with and I would submit this was no different," Mr Horne said.

"He was in a relationship with another woman and she thought that had broken down."

Judge Greg Koppenol said the offending was "another example of a robbery on a soft target".

"You thought it was a very loving relationship but as it sometimes happens you were one of two women in his life," Judge Koppenol said.

Petersen was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with parole after four months.