A WOMAN has walked away from a crash north of Ipswich overnight, despite flipping her vehicle onto its roof.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle accident on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at Harlin about 9pm Saturday.

The crashed vehicle was resting on its roof, however police say the female driver was able to free herself from the cabin without suffering any significant injuries.

Police say the highway was blocked for several hours while the vehicle was retrieved.