Woman dragged beside car after handbag snatch

A WOMAN was dragged beside a car after thieves snatched her handbag at a busy shopping centre earlier today.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was targeted near the Commonwealth Bank branch at Orion shopping centre at Springfield just before midday.

As the victim then put her hand into the offender's vehicle in an attempt to retrieve her bag, she was dragged for a short distance, sustaining minor injuries.

Paramedics were called, however the woman did not require transport to hospital.

Springfield police have spoken with the woman and investigations are continuing.