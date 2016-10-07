Woman choked, bitten, carjacked in terrifying ordeal

A Gatton man carjacked a woman with a tomahawk before choking and biting her in a terrifying incident in the Lockyer Valley, police will allege.

The man, 38, will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today on several charges stemming from an alleged incident in Gatton overnight.

It will be alleged police patrolling Tenthill Creek Rd about 9.25pm saw a ute being driven erratically on the semi-rural road.

After intercepting the vehicle, police observed a man sitting on a woman in an effort to restrain her, police said.

Police will allege the woman had been driving on Freemans Rd when her vehicle was rammed by a hatchback, forcing her to stop.

The man, known to the woman, allegedly threatened her with a tomahawk before climbing into the driver's seat of the vehicle and sitting on her.

The pair continued to struggle as the vehicle was driven away, ending with a police intercept and the man's arrest.

He has been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, choking - domestic violence, deprivation of liberty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman, 34, suffered a bite to her left forearm and significant swelling to her forehead and minor wounds to her hands.

She was treated at the Gatton Hospital and has since been discharged.

The man is expected to appear in court this morning.