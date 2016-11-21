31°
Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Emma Clarke
| 21st Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A BELLBIRD Park woman was caught driving with drugs in her system twice in less than a month.

Tammi Renee McNally pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva.

The 23-year-old was caught at Camira on August 31 and again at Bellbird Park on September 27.

McNally was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months for each offence and convicted but not further punished.

CHANTELLE Rose Schlaikier pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at West Ipswich on June 29.

The 27-year-old Goodna woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $600.

DANIEL Christopher Evans pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on July 31.

The Goodna man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Evans, 26, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and sentenced to 14 days imprisonment.

PAUL Malcolm Joseph Florence pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Booval on July 17.

The 43-year-old West Ipswich man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $1500.

JASON Maxwell Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ironbark on July 20.

Gibson, 40 from Bundamba, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

KIRSTY Annette Heilbronn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redwood on June 2.

The 34-year-old from One Mile was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $1000.

APRIL Leeanne Hitchcock pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on October 1.

The 33-year-old from Leichhardt was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $200.

WAYNE Gregory Kennedy pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goombungee on September 30.

The North Booval man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Kennedy, 32, was given a two month restricted licence and fined $250.

CLEMENT Festo Kumba pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bellbird Park on September 3.

Kumba, 36, was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

The Marsden man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $500.

LEROY William Cloete pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Gailes on July 7.

Cloete, 32 from Parkinson, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

PATRICK Brian Collingwood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Riverview on September 10.

The 25-year-old from North Booval was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

DEAN Bronson Goeldner pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at West Ipswich on July 16.

Goeldner, 20 from Bellbird Park, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $300.

PETER Scott Martin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on July 16.

The 37-year-old was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

STEVEN James English pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Riverview on July 17.

The 40-year-old from Willowbank was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $450.

STEPHEN Paul Evens pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Gatton on July 18.

Evens, 41 from Carole Park, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

JOHN Edward Fleetwood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Carole Park on August 8.

The 42-year-old from Karana Downs was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $300.

NATHAN David Joseph Gray pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Riverview on August 20.

Gray, 23, was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

The Booval man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $450.

JOSHUA Anthony William Higgs pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on June 17.

The 22-year-old from North Booval was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $300.

MICHAEL Richard Jakavicius pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on April 28.

The 45-year-old from Corinda was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

LOURIE Karen Strathie pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Redbank on July 15.

The 57-year-old Bellbird Park woman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

Topics:  drink driving drug driving ipswich ipswich crime name and shame

