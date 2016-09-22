Woman banned from Gympie over alleged child witness assault

A GYMPIE woman accused of threatening a child witness is not allowed to return to the region without prior permission, unless she is attending court.

The 50-year-old woman was granted bail in Brisbane Supreme Court to live at Harrisville, south of Ipswich, and then to a town near Dalby in the Darling Downs.

She must stay at least 500m from the schools and homes of two child witnesses in cases before the court involving her and her husband.

If she wants to collect her furniture in a storage shed in Gympie, she will need to seek permission from authorities to re-enter the town.

Justice David Jackson said the woman was charged with indecently treating a 12-year-old boy, noting the "alleged sexual contact" also involved her husband.

He said the woman was also charged with breaching bail, common assault and intimidating or retaliating against a witness.

"The latter three charges relate to an episode where the (accused woman) elbowed a child witness in relation to a proceeding brought against her husband," he said on Wednesday.

"The witness was also one of those included in the list of witnesses she was not to make contact with as a condition of bail."

Justice Jackson said he was satisfied strict bail conditions and the woman's decision to move away from the Gympie region would reduce the risks she might re-offend.

As well as having no contact with witnesses, the woman must report to police three times a week, surrender her passport and not consume illicit substances.

Lawyer Simone Healy, acting for the woman as a friend of the court, had earlier told Justice Jackson the woman was in the process of divorcing her husband.

She said the woman, who had no criminal history, had mental health issues but was now on medication.

The woman has been custody since April when she was initially refused bail in Gympie Magistrates Court.

