Woman arrested following dramatic stolen car chase

A WOMAN is in police custody following a high-speed chase involving a suspected stolen car this afternoon.

The vehicle was tracked from Mooloolaba - where it was reported stolen earlier today - to Ipswich.

Police say the vehicle was fitted with a tracking device and contained about 3/4 of a tank of fuel when it was stolen.

A Moores Pocket resident contacted the QT about 3.30pm to report that police were chasing the suspect at high speed in the area.

The suspect was eventually apprehended near the intersection of Hill St and Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich, about 3.45pm.

Investigations are continuing.