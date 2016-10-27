Woman arrested after allegedly aiming car at emergency room

A WOMAN is facing dangerous driving charges after allegedly aiming her vehicle at the front doors of a busy Ipswich Hospital emergency room today.

Police say the woman had been waiting with her child in emergency for several hours when she became angry and went out to her car. She then allegedly drove towards the front doors of the accident and emergency section waiting room, which at the time contained a number of people.

The automatic front doors opened, but the car did not enter the room and there was no damage to the doors or the emergency room.

Nobody was injured, however police will allege that the woman's manner of driving could have caused serious injury to hospital staff or members of the public.

Police have charged a woman with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.