Woman allegedly bites police officer

A POLICE officer has allegedly been bitten by a woman who was being forcibly evicted from an Ipswich apartment complex this afternoon.

Police were called to Oakes Aspire Tower on Ellenborough St, Ipswich about 2.30pm to enforce a warrant of possession on a unit.

It was while assisting in the woman's eviction that a physical altercation took place, with the accused woman also claiming to have had her arm broken in the process.

She has been taken to Ipswich Hospital, where she will undergo x-rays.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called but was not required to transport either the woman or the police officer to hospital.