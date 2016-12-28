Wivenhoe, Somerset boat permits abandoned

Boaties will not be required to buy a permit to use Somerset and Wivenhoe dams from July 1.

SOMERSET and Wivenhoe dam boaties are set to enjoy the same conditions as the rest of South East Queensland from July.

Boating permits for Wivenhoe and Somerset dams, the only two Seqwater sites for which permits were required, are being phased out, saving boat owners $100 a year.

Permits are half way through being phased out on a pro-rata basis until they are completely abandoned on July 1.

Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey said getting rid of permits was means of cutting red tape, reducing costs and increasing tourism incentives in the Somerset region.

"By removing this financial barrier, we hope it encourages more people to visit and enjoy both lakes," Mr Bailey said.

"Discontinuing boating permits which only operated at two of our many boating lakes will provide a more consistent approach to boating access across all of our lakes where boating is permitted.''

Somerset Regional Councillor Helen Brieschke said the phase-out was a positive move towards creating fair conditions for South East Queensland communities.

"I don't whether it will make a difference on Wivenhoe Dam because it has a restricted motor capacity anyway whereas on Somerset you can ski and do most water sports," she said.

"Lets hope it encourages more people to come out here, it's a wonderful spot."