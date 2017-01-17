Win sets up first for Barty at Australian Open

Ash Barty is through to the second round of the women's singles at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Ipswich star secured her place with a victory over Annika Beck.

She defeated the German 23-year-old 6-4, 7-5.

The result is a first for the Australian who has never been past the first round at the Glam Slam.

She will face world number 52 Shelby Rogers in her next match.

The American secured the upset of the round, beating fourth seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-1.