Win a trip to flower show on the QT

THIS is your last chance to get your name into the running to win the ultimate green thumb's holiday!

We're giving one lucky reader the chance to win a trip to the Melbourne International Flower Show for you and a friend, with Carolyn Dwyer as your own personal tour guide.

Ms Dwyer is one of celebrity gardener Graham Ross's tour guides with his business Ross Garden Tours.

As a horticulturalist and landscape designer, she has led garden tours across the globe including Japan, New Zealand and Scandinavia.

Now she's ready to take you around the best gardens in Melbourne.

The prize includes two return flights to Melbourne, accommodation for three nights, most of your meals included, entry into the Coombe Melba Estate, Lubra Bend Garden, Alowyn Garden, the International Flower Show AND $1500 spending money.

It doesn't get much better than that!

Quick, head to qt.com.au and enter your details.

You have until midnight tonight!