Win $3500 by swimming just 50 metres

12th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Millie Hinz, 11 Boyne/Tannum. Gladstone Swimming Sprints at Wests Swimming Club.
Millie Hinz, 11 Boyne/Tannum. Gladstone Swimming Sprints at Wests Swimming Club. Paul Braven GLA081016SWIM

THERE will be more than just pride on the line when swimmers dive into the inaugural 2016 City of Ipswich Sprint Classic next month.

The event to be hosted by Western Aquatics and CYMS St Edmunds with the support of Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Cheryl Bromage will hand out a whopping $7500 in prize money.

The prize money will include $1,250 up for grabs for the fastest male and female swimmers in the day's showcase event, the 50m Free Sprint.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said this is a new event for Ipswich and it was wonderful to see groups thinking outside the square to promote physical activity and family entertainment.

In backing up his comments Cr Cheryl Bromage said it was a wonderful opportunity for local swimmers to test themselves against some of Queensland's, and in fact Australia's, top swimmers.

Western Aquatics head coach Heath Ramsay said the 50m Free Sprint title would be decided by a knock out competition held throughout the day.

"It will begin with a 50m sprint event in the morning open to all competitors.

"This will then be culled to a top 16 field,” Mr Ramsay said.

"The top 16 male and female competitors will then race in a series of knock out rounds during the day in between other events until we are left with the top two competitors for the men and women.”

It will be held on Sunday, November 6 at Bundamba Swim Centre.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  2016 city of ipswich sprint classic, ipswich city council, sport

