Wild dogs causing trouble in Ipswich

IPSWICH landowners are working with council and the State Government in an attempt to keep wild dogs under control.

Several wild dog reports prompted action in the Tallegalla and Marburg areas, with a pest animal trapper contracted earlier this year.

Health and community safety spokeswoman Sheila Ireland said the trapper provided some short term relief for land owners.

"Council funds an ongoing program to control wild dog populations, including the co-ordination of regular monitoring and the evaluation of community requests," Cr Ireland said.

Ipswich City Council is planning further community consultation relating to wild dogs.