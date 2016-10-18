Wild dogs caught attacking household pets

SOMERSET Regional Council has reacted to an increase in wild dog attacks in the region by boosting its baiting program budget by an extra $2000.

Recent attacks have included cases of feral dogs attacking domestic pets on home verandahs.

In the 2014/15 period, council subsidised 4137 baits compared to 6817 in the 2015/16 period.

"It's become an issue right through the whole region and that's mainly because we have a lot of hybrid dogs now,” Somerset deputy mayor Cr Dan Hall said

"They're not the true dingo, they're crossed between the dingo and the ordinary domestic dog and we are having a lot of trouble.

"The trouble with the feral dog and the hybrid dog, is they breed twice a year where the dingo only breeds once a year.

"This obviously gives you a much bigger increase in wild dog numbers.”

The baiting program offers landholders a subsidy payment of $1 per wild dog bait, a cube of meat the size of a palm which is injected with 1080 poison.

"People are losing their pet dogs and that combined with a wild pig problem means residents are concerned about it,” he said.

"We'll see how it goes this year, if it's all taken in and people spend all the funds and we feel we need another increase, we'll look at it then.

"We're not just trying to give a little bit out this year and not following it up next year, it will depend on the amount of dogs left in the area.”