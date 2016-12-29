Wild dog scalp bounty a positive indication, council

MORE than 30 wild dog scalps surrendered to Somerset Council within a month is a positive indication landholders are actively combating pest animals, according to the council.

The Wild Dog Bounty Program offers landholders $25 per wild dog scalp in a bid to help their efforts to control the problem.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the 35 scalps council received in November were not breaking any records for the region but it was a positive sign landholders were being proactive against the pests.

Cr Lehmann said he shot three dogs at a family property over the holidays and had seen another two so there was a strong need to get on top of the problem following a high-activity spring season.

"They are definitely on the move especially as we've got cattle calving going back a month into early spring," he said.

"It's not only cows but sheep and lot of wildlife are having their young, that's when dingos seem to be on the move.

"Even dingos themselves are having young so they are always hungry and looking for food."

The wild dog scalp indication requited to meet Somerset Council's bounty. File

Cr Lehmann said there were of plenty of wild dog culling happening throughout the region by landholders who did not surrender the scalps to council.

"A lot of people cull them and don't bother collecting the bounty, there are more than 35," he said.

Somerset landholders can submit their scalps on the third Wednesday of each month at the council's Esk or Kilcoy depots for the bounty program.

For more information on dingoes, wild dogs or the council's pest programs, contact the council's pest management section on 5424 4000 or visit www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

What are the dingo/wild dog scalp requirements?

Dingo/wild dog scalps and skin pieces are to be provided to council individually.

The scalps must be:

One whole single piece of skin and fur from the snout, including the ears, along the dingo/wild dog back to the tail,

Air dried, frozen or fresh and preserved in a manner that allows for identification (i.e. flat),

No frozen blocks of scalps or rotting scalps will be accepted,

Scalps submitted in batches must be separated individually for identification and counting.

The council reserves the right to reject material submitted for the bounty if it does not meet the specified conditions.