Broncos legend Renouf's message to blokes everywhere

VIP GUESTS: Steve Renouf and Jean Kittson at the Domestic Violence Action Centre fundraiser at IGGS.

WE'VE come a long way to get the message out that domestic violence is unacceptable, but there is still much more work to be done.

These were the thoughts of guest speakers at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School on Friday night.

NRL legend Steve Renouf and comedian and author Jean Kittson showed their support in helping to stop domestic violence.

Organised as a fundraiser to support the Domestic Violence Action Centre, Renouf and Kittson shared their feelings about the subject on Friday, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Renouf's Jets connections ensured he was involved in the fundraiser.

"I got involved in this event through Trish Walker, the mum of the Walker boys.

"They booked me in and I'm a proud White Ribbon Ambassador," he said.

"Growing up with eight sisters, and witnessing that sort of stuff through my sister's partners, it was pretty horrific to see that as a kid, it really sticks in your brain.

"I really credit what's happening in Queensland; the State Government has really put it out there.

"The big thing for me, and in wearing the white ribbon, is to get men to own up and take responsibility.

"If we can influence our other male counterparts to do the right thing and respect women from little kids in school to older men, we'll go a long way in having that conversation."

Kittson tours the country hosting corporate events and has spoken at several to support domestic violence awareness.

"I feel privileged to be a part of this event," she said.

"It's a really important night about breaking the silence and normalising speaking about domestic violence.

"I did one of these recently in Canberra a few months ago, plus one in a small town called Sunbury in Victoria which had three women killed in one year and one of the constables started doing awareness nights at the local club."

DVAC chair Sandy Venn-Brown said the event at IGGS raised more than $10,000.