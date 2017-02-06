Why the Redbank Plains rail line is a priority

IT'S TIME: Goodna-based public transport advocate Robert Dow says the extension of the rail line to Redbank Plains should be a priority project.

THE extension of the railway line from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains must not be allowed to sit on the back burner insists a leading public transport advocate.

Robert Dow, the administrator of Rail Back on Track, told the QT that the State Government needed to finalise a business case for the extension as a matter of priority and start construction in the next 18 months.

Redbank Plains has 18,000 residents and Ipswich City Council's planning and development annual report card for 2016 listed it number one for both new dwellings and additional population last calender year.

Redbank Plains led the way with 376 new dwellings and 1051 new residents.

The need for the rail extension to keep pace with growth was a major topic in the council's ordinary meeting last week.

A Translink spokesperson told the QT earlier that the "Ipswich to Springfield corridor is part of the Queensland Government's longer-term vision for the South East Queensland rail network”.

The term 'long-term vision' is understood in political circles as a euphemism for "up to 30 years”.

The rail corridor for an extension of the line from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains then through Ripley and back to Ipswich is already in place.

Mr Dow said the Redbank Plains extension was a must.

"We think money should be allocated (by the State) to finalise a business case in this upcoming budget and that construction should start in the 2017/18 time frame,” he said.

"We also think that Ipswich City Council should make a contribution to the overall cost so that the project can get started now.

"We think it can be done between $300 and $400 million.

"It is a simple dual-track extension on a rail corridor that already exists so there is no land acquisition issues.

"This is something they can get going with State resources which will generate jobs and have a massive benefit to the community of Ipswich generally.

"It also would provide the opportunity to run buses into Redbank Plains from the new development at Ripley.”

Redbank Plains residents are driving to Springfield Central in droves and clogging up road networks.

Mr Dow said the line extension was a no-brainer with compelling evidence already available for the benefits of well planned rail infrastructure.

"There is a massive residential development at Redbank Plains and we have serious road congestion issues already,” he said.

"It will be far better if we can get people on to sensible and sustainable mass transit which is rail.

"The railway line has been integral to the development of Springfield and there has just been the announcement of a massive (10,000 apartment) residential development.

"The Premier (Annastacia Palaszczuk) spoke about how important the railway network was to that.

"The rail corridor is already there and it is ready to go. It is just a simple matter of allocating funds, finalising the business case and commencing works.”